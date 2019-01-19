Kids & Adults, Bikinis & Robes: Russia Celebrates Epiphany (PHOTOS)

Orthodox Christians across Russia braved the freezing weather to take dips in icy waters to celebrate Epiphany. The rite is not mandatory, but is believed to cleanse the soul of impurity and be good for one's health, so no wonder it attracts a lot of people.
First, a priest should traditionally consecrate a baptistery (a tub or an ice hole) by reading a prayer over it and plunging a cross into the water.
This has become a problem for clerics in some of the coldest regions of Russia, such as Yakutia, where temperatures may drop to —70 degrees Celsius in winter. A priest in Verkhoyansk near the Arctic Circle told Sputnik that hands can get stuck to a frozen cross within just a few minutes.
It is not common to walk about in bikinis in Russia in January, but Epiphany is a remarkable exception.
Both old and young can go for it.
Former Russian ballerina Anastasia Volochkova had to chop ice with an axe before diving into a huge wooden outdoor baptistery. "Would you go for it?" she asked her followers, adding that she has been following this Orthodox tradition for many years.
Moving on from celebrities to politicians: Sergei Tsivilev, governor of the Kemerovo Region, also took part in ice bathing. The Kemerovo Region is situated in in southwestern Siberia, where the January average temperature is below 10 degrees Celsius.
Boxer-turned-lawmaker Nikolai Valuev also joined in the celebrations. He said temperatures fell as low as —22C as he was stepping down into an icy pond.
