Fire in Printing Complex in St. Petersburg Kills 1 - Emergency Services

A fire that broke out in a printing complex in Saint Petersburg, Russia led to the partial collapse of the building, a source in the emergency services told Sputnik. According to the source, at least 30 people have been evacuated from inside.

One person was killed and three others were injured as a result of a fire that took place in a printing complex in Russia's second-largest city, local emergency services reported.

According to them, they received a call about a fire at 3:54 p.m. local time (00:54 p.m. GMT). At least 105 firefighters and 23 emergency vehicles were dispatched to the site.

The fire occurred on the second and third floors of the four-storey St. Petersburg Newspaper Complex, engulfing 100 square metres of floor space. More than 30 people were evacuated, a source in the emergency services told Sputnik.