Putin, Abe Willing to Sign Peace Treaty - Kremlin Aide

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia-Japan disagreements on the peace treaty remain, but both countries' leaders are willing to agree on the issue, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Wednesday.

"We have well-known disagreements, they remain, but the desire and will of our countries' leaders to fully implement the relationship remains, and for this, of course, we need to sign a peace treaty", Ushakov told reporters. "The Russian side sticks to the opinion that the solution to the problem of the peace treaty should be unequivocally supported and accepted by the peoples, first of all of Russia, but in general by the two countries' nations".

He said that the key condition for working out a peace treaty was that Japan must recognize the results of the Second World War as well as Russia's sovereignty over the Kuril Islands.

Ushakov said Japan's aspirations in relation to the Kurils were debatable, adding that the islands were Russian territory that Moscow would not give up.