Unijet Drops Suit Against Vnukovo Airport Over Deadly Crash of Total CEO Plane

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Moscow court has a closed case brought by France's Unijet against Russia's Vnukovo airport over the 2014 crash of Dassault Falcon 50 that killed Total CEO Christophe de Margerie, a Sputnik correspondent reported for the courtroom Wednesday.

"We are dropping the suit in full and requesting to close the proceedings", a representative of the plaintiff said.

Unijet, the operator of Dassault Falcon 50, was seeking compensation of 6.7 million euros ($7.6 million) for the fatal crash. Vnukovo said in October that the dispute had been settled by insurance companies.

READ MORE: Four Mysterious Deaths in the UK Authorities Probably Won't Be Reinvestigating

The company demanded the compensation for a jet crash that had occurred on 20 October 2014 at Moscow's Vnukovo-3 Airport, killing Total CEO Christophe de Margerie. The incident happened when the aircraft, which was to fly to Paris, hit a snow removal vehicle when taking off. The three crew members also died in the crash.