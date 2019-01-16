Register
15:24 GMT +316 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the USA Donald Trump, right, talk during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg. Left: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

    From Putin-Trump Summit to Syria: Lavrov Sums Up Russian Foreign Policy in 2018

    © Sputnik / Michael Klimentyev
    Russia
    Get short URL
    240

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held his annual large press conference on 16 January, having addressed the results of Russian diplomacy in 2018 and touched upon, among other issues, relations with the United States, the European Union, NATO as well as the Syrian crisis, nuclear arms reduction, and the much-hyped Trump-Putin Helsinki summit.

    During the press-conference that lasted over 2 hours, the Russian foreign minister responded to dozens of questions on a wide range of issues:

    Relations With US, Europe, NATO

    The foreign minister stated that Russia wanted to restore relations with the United States and the European Union “based on equality and mutual accommodation”, but would respond to NATO’s military activity near Russia’s borders.

    The Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry building in Moscow
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Vyatkin
    Stoltenberg's Claims on NATO Readiness to Use Force in INF Dispute Hinder Dialogue - Moscow
    Moscow has on a multitude of occasions voiced concern over the transatlantic alliance’s activities close to the country’s borders, emphasising that they jeopardised the nation’s security and violated the NATO-Russia Founding Act, which prohibited the deployment of significant fighting forces on the territories of new member states.

    When asked to comment on the Brexit deal that was vetoed down on 15 January, Lavrov said that Russia is not rubbing its hands with glee over the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union, and it would like the bloc to be strong and united.

    READ MORE: No-Deal Brexit Risk is High After Rejection of Withdrawal Agreement — Barnier

    The foreign minister also underscored that Brexit was the UK’s internal affair, but Russia would like to know how the divorce will affect its trade relations with the EU.

    On Syria After US Troop Withdrawal

    Armaments, territories and military facilities under US control in Syria should be put under "the control of the Syrian government, the Syrian Armed Forces and the Syrian administrative structures, with the understanding that the Kurds should be provided with all necessary conditions", Lavrov said.

    The Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry building in Moscow
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Vyatkin
    Stoltenberg's Claims on NATO Readiness to Use Force in INF Dispute Hinder Dialogue - Moscow
    He stressed that it is necessary to oust the remaining terrorists in Syria, especially in the vicinity of Idlib province, since militants continue attacking Russia’s Hmeymim base located in the coastal Latakia province.

    As Lavrov noted, the situation around Idlib will be on the agenda of the upcoming talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

    In mid-December, US President Donald Trump announced a decision to bring American troops stationed in Syria back home, having declared victory over Daesh.

    Strategic Arms Treaties

    Russia is ready to work with the United States to save the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, Lavrov said. Despite a vast number of disagreements, Lavrov expressed hope that Washington would take a responsible approach to strategic arms treaties.

    READ MORE: Russia, Turkey Agree to Coordinate Efforts in Syria — Lavrov

    The foreign minister highlighted that the US didn’t want to listen to Russia’s proposals on actions that would help dispel Washington’s concerns over Moscow’s compliance with the Treaty at the talks in Geneva.

    “All this was swept aside, and the US opinions heard yesterday followed the logic of ‘you are breaking the Treaty, and we are not, that is why you, Russia, have to do what we demand and we are not obliged to do anything’. Of course, you cannot go far with this stance”.

    This photo provided by the Defense Department's Missile Defense Agency, taken Jan. 28, 2016, shows a long-range ground-based interceptor is launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif.
    © AP Photo / Defense Department's Missile Defense Agency
    Pentagon Reportedly Considering Boosting Missile Defences Worldwide
    Washington has threatened to withdraw from the 1987 accord, accusing Moscow of violating the Treaty, which bans the two sides from deploying short- and intermediate-range, land-based missiles in Europe.

    Moscow has denied the allegations, saying that Washington, for its part, was stationing launchers for Tomahawk cruise missiles in Romania and Poland – which is prohibited under the Treaty.

    The foreign minister also expressed hopes that Europe would contribute to the saving of the INF Treaty rather than give in to the United States.

    “I hope that those European counties that are more interested [in this] than, perhaps, anybody else… will try to influence Washington so that it would take on a more responsible stance”.

    Russia is also interested in extending the New Strategic Arms Reduction (New START) Treaty, Lavrov confirmed. The Treaty, limiting the number of intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, nuclear-armed bombers, and nuclear warheads, entered into force in 2011 and covers a ten-year period with the possibility of a five-year extension.

    READ MORE: LIVE UPDATES: FM Lavrov Reviews 2018 Russian Diplomacy at Annual Presser

    Lavrov said that a number of countries are concerned over a potential US withdrawal from the Treaty, which “we hope, is not true”.

    Trump-Putin Meeting

    The foreign minister has ridiculed US media reports that President Donald Trump sought to conceal the details of his private conversation with Vladimir Putin, as well as that POTUS is working on behalf of Russia.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Meets his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono on January 14, 2019
    © Sputnik / Eduard Pesov
    US Actions in Japan Create Risks For Security of Russia, China - Lavrov (VIDEO)
    According to Lavrov, claims that Trump is a Kremlin agent undermine standards of journalism in the United States, and stated that there is a certain culture of diplomacy, talks and international relations that everyone should observe.

    Lavrov called attacks on Trump by the media and Congress “unconstitutional” and “illegitimate”, and refused to comment on actions taken by the Trump administration.

    “We know that the Congress attacks this right, it emerges often in media reports, including those by your counterparts. But this does not mean that these attacks are constitutional, neither does it makes them less illegal”, he told reporters.

    Reflecting on the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into the alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin in 2016, Lavrov said that no evidence has been presented to corroborate those claims.

    On US Warships in Arctic Region

    Dwelling on last week’s announcement by US Navy Secretary Richard Spencer that Washington planned to send a warship to the Arctic, Lavrov said that Russia saw no problem in the decision as long as it is done in compliance with international law.

    "The United States is an Arctic power. The US, in line with international law, including the international Convention on the Law of the Sea of ​​1982, may, like all other Arctic powers, use sea routes in the region, and non-Arctic powers may also use sea routes in the region. If we are talking about the fact that warships of any state want to use the Northern Sea Route, then there are rules for using the Northern Sea Route for this… So the United States is an Arctic power and, if complying with international legal norms, including those of the Russian Federation on the use of the Northern Sea Route… I do not see problems her", Lavrov said.

    Related:

    US Actions in Japan Create Risks For Security of Russia, China - Lavrov (VIDEO)
    LIVE UPDATES: FM Lavrov Reviews 2018 Russian Diplomacy at Annual Presser
    Russia, Turkey Agree to Coordinate Efforts in Syria - Lavrov
    EXCLUSIVE: 'US Cannot Make Russia a Tool to Serve its Interests' - Lavrov
    Tags:
    agent of the Kremlin, journalist, kremlin, spy, agent, alleged collusion, press conference, meeting, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Sergei Lavrov, EU, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Photos of the KAMAZ Master team during the third stage of the Dakar 2019 Rally
    Roaring Engines and Fire: KAMAZ-Master Trucks Conquer Dakar 2019 Rally
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse