Crimea Troops Hit Over 100 Targets with Pantsir-S Missiles During Firing Drills

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Troops from Russia’s Southern Military District in Crimea have engaged over a hundred decoy targets using Pantsir-S air defence missile-gun systems, the Russian military said.

"Over 100 targets have been destroyed in an exercise by a Pantsir-S equipped unit of the Southern Military District deployed to Crimea", the statement published by the district’s press office read.

The military said the exercise was staged in order to train personnel how to defend against cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Pantsir-S (NATO reporting name: SA-22 Greyhound) is a short-to-medium range surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery weapon system that entered service in 2012.

In its present configuration, the Pantsir system is capable of engaging airborne targets up to 20 kilometres (12.4 miles) away and flying at altitudes of up to 15 kilometres (9.3 miles).