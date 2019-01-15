Crimea Troops Hit Over 100 Targets with Pantsir-S Missiles During Firing Drills

"Over 100 targets have been destroyed in an exercise by a Pantsir-S equipped unit of the Southern Military District deployed to Crimea", the statement published by the district’s press office read.
The military said the exercise was staged in order to train personnel how to defend against cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.
In its present configuration, the Pantsir system is capable of engaging airborne targets up to 20 kilometres (12.4 miles) away and flying at altitudes of up to 15 kilometres (9.3 miles).
