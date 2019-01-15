Russia to Revise Gas Safety Rules After Deadly Apartment Blasts

"The Russian government has ordered authorities in charge of installation and use of gas-fired appliances to work out a set of measures to prevent accidents… The existing regulations will be promptly revised", the statement by Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko’s office reads.
On Monday, a less powerful blast hit an apartment building in the town of Shakhty in the Rostov region, killing one person. At least four others are reportedly missing.
READ MORE: No Traces of Explosives Found at Building Collapse Site in Magnitogorsk
All comments
Show new comments (0)