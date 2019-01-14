Zakharova: Moscow-Tokyo Peace Treaty Talks Improving, Japan Shouldn't Involve US

IRKUTSK (Sputnik) - Russia and Japan are developing a dialogue to conclude a peace treaty, and it's unclear why Tokyo is attempting to involve the United States in this process, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Sunday.

"In this bilateral dialogue, which is improving due to the manifested political will of the leadership of our country, a third party suddenly reappears. And, most interestingly, we hear surprising and strange statements made by the Japanese side in the United States that Japan is waiting for US support, if not participating in the dialogue on the issue of a peace treaty with Russia. And it is quite unclear what does the United States have to do with this and what is its role", Zakharova said.

According to Zakharova, at the level of the Russian president, and then on his instructions to the government, relevant ministries and departments, a dialogue between Russia and Japan began to develop in order to approach concrete work on the issue of a peace treaty.

These negotiations between the foreign ministers of the two states on the peace treaty should begin on Monday.