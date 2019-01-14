Five People Injured in Gas Explosion in Block of Flats in Russia's Rostov Region

At least five people were injured in a household gas explosion in a 9-storey building in Russia's Rostov Region.

A spokesperson for the operational headquarters of the Russian Emergencies Ministry at the site of an incident told Sputnik on Monday that floors in two storeys collapsed and at least five people were injured after a gas blast in a 9-storey building in Russian city of Shakhty in Rostov region.

"The gas clap occurred in apartment 30 on the ninth floor on Khabarova Street 16," the spokesperson said.

According to preliminary information, the blast occurred on the ninth storey. Circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

Russian Emergencies Ministry's press service reported that 140 people had been evacuated from the building.