Moscow Confirms US Citizen Whelan Charged With Espionage, Rules Out Exchange

"He was charged with committing an offense under Article 276 of the Criminal Code of Russia, that is, espionage," the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told a briefing.
Paul Whelan, a former US marine, officially employed as director of global security for a Michigan-based automotive parts supplier, was detained in Moscow on December 28, with Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) filing a criminal case against him over allegations of espionage, he faces a prison sentence of up to 20 years.
The detainee, who also holds Irish, Canadian and UK citizenship, claims that he came to Moscow to attend a friend’s wedding.
