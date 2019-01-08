UK Embassy Asks Moscow to Permit Consular Visit to Whelan as Soon as Possible

"After receiving a request for assistance, our employees have requested consular access so that we could visit him. We want to conduct a consular visit as soon as possible, as soon as access is approved", said a representative from the British Embassy.
Commenting on the case earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated that the problem with consular access would be solved individually with each country, whose citizenship he holds.
Whelan holds a British passport, however, the detainee is a citizen of at least four countries — the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Ireland.
