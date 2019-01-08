UK Embassy Asks Moscow to Permit Consular Visit to Whelan as Soon as Possible

According to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), Paul Whelan had been detained "during a spy action in Moscow". If convicted, he faces a prison sentence of up to 20 years.

"After receiving a request for assistance, our employees have requested consular access so that we could visit him. We want to conduct a consular visit as soon as possible, as soon as access is approved", said a representative from the British Embassy.

Commenting on the case earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated that the problem with consular access would be solved individually with each country, whose citizenship he holds.

Whelan, a former US marine, officially employed as director of global security for a Michigan-based automotive parts supplier, was detained in Moscow on December 28, with Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) filing a criminal case against him over allegations of espionage.

Whelan holds a British passport, however, the detainee is a citizen of at least four countries — the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Ireland.