Register
14:01 GMT +307 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill conducts a consecrating ceremony at the All Saints' Church, in Minsk, Belarus, October 14, 2018

    Creation of New Church in Ukraine ‘Political Put-Up Job’ - Russian Patriarch

    © Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The absence of any reaction from the West to Ukrainian authorities’ unprecedented interference in church’s affairs indicates obvious political motives behind the creation of a new religious structure in Ukraine, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill said.

    "This story shows that everything can be trampled over and any principle can be abandoned if specific political goals are pursued. And in this sense, the political put-up job aimed at disrupting Orthodoxy in Ukraine is quite obvious", the patriarch said in the Orthodox Christmas interview to the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

    He recalled that Ukraine portrays itself as a country aspiring to become a truly European state and claims that it commits to European values.

    "But one of the very important values of Europe is the principle of separation of church and religion from state … What do we see? We see the Ukrainian president chair the church council and determine who should be the head of the local church; [the president] who so blatantly interferes in church life and does not hesitate to do it publicly that it all turns into a theater of absurdity", Patriarch Kirill added.

    The Church of St. Panteleimon in Athens.
    © Sputnik / Sergey Pyatakov
    Greek Patriarch: Granting Autocephaly to Ukrainian Church Will Not Lead to Peace
    He stressed that if a similar situation took place in Russia, adding that "it was hard to imagine", the country would face a barrage of criticism from Western countries and human rights activists.

    According to Patriarch Kirill, neither European countries nor the United States have reacted to Kiev’s interference in church’s affairs in the situation around the newly-created church in Ukraine, even though the separation of church and state is one of the core principles that the West stands for.

    READ MORE: Ukraine Has No Platform for Dialogue Between UOC-MP, 'New Church' — Archbishop

    The statement of the Russian Patriarch comes after Patriarch Bartholomew handed over an independence decree, or tomos, to the head of the new church on 6 January. Under the granted tomos, the so-called Orthodox Church of Ukraine will have jurisdiction exclusively over Ukraine and will not be authorized to appoint bishops and establish its parishes abroad, becoming effectively dependent on Constantinople.

    Sofiyivska Square in Kiev
    © Sputnik / Stringer
    Constantinople Patriarch Bartholomew Gives Kiev Tomos Granting Autocephaly to Newly Established Ukrainian Church - Reports
    The Russian Orthodox Church has refused to recognize the results of the unification council and Constantinople's decision to grant autocephaly to the new Ukrainian church, insisting that Constantinople legalized schism and adding that the day when the tomos was signed was a "tragic" one for the global Orthodoxy.

    In mid-December, a unification council was held in Kiev on the initiative of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Constantinople Patriarch Bartholomew, during which Epiphany Dumenko was elected as head of the new autocephalous church. The new church united the two previously non-canonical structures. The council was attended by only two bishops of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), who were later defrocked by their church, which officially refused to participate in the event.

    Related:

    WATCH: Orthodox Christmas Midnight Mass at Church of Nativity in Bethlehem
    Greek Patriarch: Granting Autocephaly to Ukrainian Church Will Not Lead to Peace
    Ukraine Has No Platform for Dialogue Between UOC-MP, 'New Church' - Archbishop
    Patriarch Bartholomew Gives Kiev Tomos Granting Autocephaly to Ukrainian Church
    Tags:
    autocephalous church, orthodox, Patriarch Kirill, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse