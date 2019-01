On 7 January, Christmas is celebrated by the Russian Orthodox Church, the Georgian, Jerusalem, Serbian churches, Athos monasteries, as well as the Eastern Catholic Church and Old Believers.

The main Christmas service is held by the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow.

The Russian president traditionally celebrates Christmas at church (Boris Yeltsin was the first post-Soviet leader to visit the festive service in 1992).

