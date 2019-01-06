Scent of a President: Putin-Inspired Perfume 'Not Approved' by Kremlin

A few years ago a Russian company gave both men and women the chance to smell like a world leader, and it was none other than President Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a statement that the use of Vladimir Putin’s name for commercial purposes, namely for the production of perfume, had not been approved by the president’s administration.

“Leaders Number One”, a perfume dedicated to Putin, has notes of lemon, bergamot and blackcurrant, as well as cedar, pine, fir cones, musk, and mung beans. It was first issued in 2015, going on sale in Moscow’s GUM department store, with a limited edition of 2,000 bottles.

The cologne comes in a black bottle featuring the president’s head, and the words “Inspired by Vladimir Putin” in English, and costs 18,000 roubles (about $268) for 100ml.

Two years later, the company started selling a female fragrance “Leaders Russian Woman”, which has notes of bergamot, rose, peony, lilac, cedar, nutmeg, sandalwood, and vanilla.