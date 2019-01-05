Whelan’s Brother Confirms Spy Suspect Has Four Citizenships

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - David Whelan confirmed to Sputnik that his brother Paul, detained in Russia on spy charges, has four citizenships. David also refused to disclose what little information they have about the friend of Paul’s that was getting married in Moscow.

Paul Whelan was detained during a "spy operation" in Moscow in late December on suspicion of espionage, according to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB). Whelan had allegedly gone to Moscow to attend a friend’s wedding.

"I'm aware that he has 4 citizenships," David Whelan said on Friday. "And I do not have any plans to visit Russia, nor does my family," he added.

© Sputnik / Yevgeny Biyatov Family of US Citizen Detained in Moscow on Spying Accusations Claims He Travelled for Wedding - Reports

The Irish and UK embassies in Russia have confirmed that Paul Whelan is a citizen of their respective countries. Global Affairs Canada told the local CBC broadcaster earlier this week it was aware that a Canadian national had been arrested in Russia.

US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman visited Whelan and offered him assistance earlier this week, Andrea Kalan, the spokeswoman of the US embassy in Moscow told the RIA Novosti news agency.

READ MORE: US, UK National Whelan Detained in Russia Also Has Irish Citizenship — Officials

Paul Whelan is currently employed as the director of global security with Michigan-based automotive components supplier BorgWarner. Whelan is also a former US marine. His service record, released by media, showed he had been convicted in 2008 on theft charges.