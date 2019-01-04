No Traces of Explosives Found at Building Collapse Site in Magnitogorsk

No traces of explosives or their components were found on the debris of a collapsed apartment building in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk, the Russian Investigative Committee said Friday.
"The forensic investigators and experts of the Russian Investigative Committee have completed the inspection of the debris removed from the site of the collapse of the residential building on Karl Marx Street in the city of Magnitogorsk. No traces of explosives or their components were found on the analyzed fragments," spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.
READ MORE: Authorities Identify All Victims in Deadly Magnitogorsk Building Collapse
The bodies of all 39 people, who had been killed by a partial collapse of have been identified.
All comments
Show new comments (0)