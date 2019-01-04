No Traces of Explosives Found at Building Collapse Site in Magnitogorsk

Russian Deputy Minister of Civil Defence Alexander Chupriyan said earlier in the day that about 2,000 cubic meters (70,629 cubic feet) of rubble have been removed during a rescue operation at the blast site in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk.

No traces of explosives or their components were found on the debris of a collapsed apartment building in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk, the Russian Investigative Committee said Friday.

"The forensic investigators and experts of the Russian Investigative Committee have completed the inspection of the debris removed from the site of the collapse of the residential building on Karl Marx Street in the city of Magnitogorsk. No traces of explosives or their components were found on the analyzed fragments," spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.

READ MORE: Authorities Identify All Victims in Deadly Magnitogorsk Building Collapse

Emergencies Ministry of the Russian Federation All Hospitalized After Blast in Magnitogorsk in Stable Condition - Health Ministry

A 10-storey apartment block collapsed in Magnitogorsk on New Year's Eve, causing multiple casualties and destroying scores of apartments. The search and rescue operation on the site was ongoing until Thursday when Emergencies Ministry said no more people remained under the debris.

The bodies of all 39 people, who had been killed by a partial collapse of have been identified.