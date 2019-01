MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A bus terminal in the Russian town of Rzhev, located in the Tver Region, was evacuated over a suspicious bag found there, the Tverigrad media outlet reported.

According to the outlet, security services arrived at the site and cordoned the bus terminal.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.

Rzhev is the second biggest settlement in the Tver Region (after Tver) with about 60,000 people living in it. The town is located around 120 kilometers (75 miles) southwest of Tver.