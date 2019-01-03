All Hospitalized After Blast in Magnitogorsk in Stable Condition - Ministry

"The condition of all the hospitalized individuals, including those who have been placed to medical facilities in Chelyabinsk and Moscow, is stable. The doctors have not received any new appeals related to the incident," the statement read.
Magnitogorsk Building Collapse Death Toll Rises to 37
Earlier in the day, Russian Emergencies Ministryreported that the bodies of 22 people, including three minor children, killed in a natural gas blast, have been identified.
The process of identifying the bodies is expected to continue, as well as rescue operations.
On Monday, a bloc of the 10-storey building in Magnitogorsk collapsed, supposedly due to a natural gas blast. At least 37 people have been killed, with 22 of them identified.
