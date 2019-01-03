Saudi King Offers Condolences to Families of Magnitogorsk Incident Victims

One of the blocks of the 10-storey residential building in Magnitogorsk, located in the Ural Federal District in west-central Russia, collapsed on Monday, destroying and damaging dozens of apartments. Preliminary data have shown that the collapse might have been caused by a natural gas leak.
The king and the crown prince extended their condolences in two separate telegrams, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency. They also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the incident.
WATCH: 10-Month-Old Infant Recovered From Collapsed Building in Magnitogorsk
