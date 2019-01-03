Saudi King Offers Condolences to Families of Magnitogorsk Incident Victims

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian authorities said at least 33 people had been killed in the incident. Meanwhile, the search and rescue operation for dozens of other people, who might have been buried under the rubble, is underway.

One of the blocks of the 10-storey residential building in Magnitogorsk, located in the Ural Federal District in west-central Russia, collapsed on Monday, destroying and damaging dozens of apartments. Preliminary data have shown that the collapse might have been caused by a natural gas leak.

© Sputnik / Oleg Yolkin First Funeral for Magnitogorsk Incident Victims Taking Place Friday – Authorities

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud have expressed their condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian people and families of the victims of a deadly residential building collapse in the city of Magnitogorsk, local media reported.

The king and the crown prince extended their condolences in two separate telegrams, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency. They also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the incident.

WATCH: 10-Month-Old Infant Recovered From Collapsed Building in Magnitogorsk