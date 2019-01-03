US Ambassador Offers Assistance to American Detained in Russia - Embassy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman has offered the embassy’s assistance to US citizen Paul Whelan, recently detained in Russia on suspicion of espionage, during his visit to the detention facility where Whelan is currently staying, Andrea Kalan, the spokeswoman of the US embassy in Moscow told the RIA Novosti news agency.

"Ambassador Huntsman visited Mr. Paul Whelan today in the Lefortovo Detention Facility. Ambassador Huntsman expressed his support for Mr. Whelan and offered the Embassy’s assistance. Ambassador Huntsman subsequently spoke by telephone with Mr. Whelan’s family. Due to privacy considerations for Mr. Whelan and his family, we have nothing further at this time, " Kalan said.

© REUTERS / Whelan Family State Dept: US Envoy Visits American Detained on Espionage Charges in Moscow

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said it arrested Whelan on December 28 during a "spy action in Moscow," and has opened a criminal investigation over possible espionage.

US media have reported that Whelan, 48, is the director of global security for Michigan-based automotive components supplier BorgWarner, and previously served in Iraq with the US Marine Corps. According to the media reports, Whelan arrived in Moscow to attend a friend's wedding but never made it to the event.

READ MORE: US Man Suspected of Espionage in Russia Was Dismissed by Marines for Theft