US Ambassador Offers Assistance to American Detained in Russia - Embassy

"Ambassador Huntsman visited Mr. Paul Whelan today in the Lefortovo Detention Facility. Ambassador Huntsman expressed his support for Mr. Whelan and offered the Embassy’s assistance. Ambassador Huntsman subsequently spoke by telephone with Mr. Whelan’s family. Due to privacy considerations for Mr. Whelan and his family, we have nothing further at this time, " Kalan said.
US media have reported that Whelan, 48, is the director of global security for Michigan-based automotive components supplier BorgWarner, and previously served in Iraq with the US Marine Corps. According to the media reports, Whelan arrived in Moscow to attend a friend's wedding but never made it to the event.
