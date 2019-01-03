State Dept: US Envoy Visits American Detained on Espionage Charges in Moscow

"Ambassador Huntsman visited Mr. Paul Whelan today in the Lefortovo Detention Facility," the spokesperson said, as quoted by The Hill newspaper. "Ambassador Huntsman expressed his support for Mr. Whelan and offered the Embassy’s assistance."
Paul Whelan, 48, is director of global security for Michigan-based automotive components supplier BorgWarner. Whelan was born in Canada but lives in Michigan. Whelan, a former Marine, served several tours with the US Marine Corps in Iraq.
The family of Paul Whelan believes in his innocence and is concerned about his safety, Whelan’s twin brother David told CNN on Tuesday.
When Whelan didn't show up at the wedding on Friday, his friend failed to contact him. The family learnt about Whelan’s detention from media reports, Whelan's brother said.
