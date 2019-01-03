State Dept: US Envoy Visits American Detained on Espionage Charges in Moscow

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman visited Paul Whelan, an American retired Marine who has been detained in Moscow on suspicion of espionage, a State Department spokesperson said Wednesday.

"Ambassador Huntsman visited Mr. Paul Whelan today in the Lefortovo Detention Facility," the spokesperson said, as quoted by The Hill newspaper. "Ambassador Huntsman expressed his support for Mr. Whelan and offered the Embassy’s assistance."

Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers took Whelan into custody in the Russian capital on December 28 during a spying action, according to an FSB statement. The investigation is ongoing in the criminal case.

Paul Whelan, 48, is director of global security for Michigan-based automotive components supplier BorgWarner. Whelan was born in Canada but lives in Michigan. Whelan, a former Marine, served several tours with the US Marine Corps in Iraq.

The family of Paul Whelan believes in his innocence and is concerned about his safety, Whelan’s twin brother David told CNN on Tuesday.

According to David Whelan, his brother departed for Moscow on December 22 to attend a wedding ceremony for his fellow ex-Marine and a Russian woman.

When Whelan didn't show up at the wedding on Friday, his friend failed to contact him. The family learnt about Whelan’s detention from media reports, Whelan's brother said.