Magnitogorsk Tragedy: Rescue Work Underway, 26 Bodies Recovered From Debris

The rescue works on the site of the tragic accident that claimed lives of at least 26 people, including three children, are still underway. According to the latest data from the emergency services, the rescuers have built a soil embankment to continue the work on higher floors of the collapsed block.

The death toll in a building collapse in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk rose to 26 people as bodies of two more victims were recovered from under the rubble, the press service of the Russian Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters Ministry (EMERCOM) told Sputnik.

As Governor of the Chelyabinsk Region Boris Dubrovsky specified in his Telegram channel, three of those found dead are children.

Shortly before that, a representative of the regional office of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told reporters that the bodies of 19 victims had been identified, adding that it was so far impossible to assume in what part of the rubble other bodies might be found.

Rescue Operation

According to the latest data from the Russian Emergencies Ministry, rescuers dismantled a wall of the collapsed block of the building because of a threat of further collapse. Rescue work continues but is being hindered by the risk of debris collapsing.

"One of the walls of the destroyed building, which posed the greatest threat to rescue units, was dismantled (from the third to the sixth floor)," the statement said.

The rescuers have also built a soil embankment to continue the work on higher floors of the collapsed block.

The tragedy took place shortly before the New Year, on December 31, when a natural gas blast hit one of the blocks of a 10-storey residential building in Magnitogorsk, destroying and damaging scores of apartments.