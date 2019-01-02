Funeral for Magnitogorsk Incident Victims Taking Place Friday – Authorities

"The first funeral will be on January 4," the press service of the city's administration said.
READ MORE: WATCH Ruins of Magnitogorsk Apartment Block, Filmed From Above
Earlier in the day, the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported that the death toll in Magnitogorsk gas explosion has climbed to 21. The fate of dozens of people still remains unknown.
Rescue works continue, while they are hindered by the risk of further collapse of the building.
The tragical event took place on December 31, reasoned by a natural gas blast that hit one of the blocks of a 10-storey residential building in Magnitogorsk, fully destroying 35 apartments and damaging 10 others.
All comments
Show new comments (0)