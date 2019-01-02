WATCH Gorky Park Bridge Collapse From the Very Epicentre of Crash

On 1 January, a representative of Russia's emergency services told RIA Novosti that 13 people had sustained injuries as a result of the collapse of a wooden pedestrian bridge in Moscow's landmark Gorky Park.

The condition of those injured in the Gorky Park pedestrian bridge collapse is satisfactory, Russian media reported, citing the park's press service.

Meanwhile, Internet users have uploaded a video from the epicentre of the bridge crash.

Ракурс с обрушившегося моста pic.twitter.com/oaBj9wGvxT — Mikhail Golub (@golub) 1 января 2019 г.

The wooden bridge over the Gorky Park ice skating rink, packed with holiday revellers, gave way during the playing of the Russian national anthem shortly after the stroke of midnight on 1 January 2019.

READ MORE: WATCH Pedestrian Bridge Collapse in Moscow's Gorky Park, 13 Injured

The victims of the fall sustained injuries of moderate severity which were not life-threatening.