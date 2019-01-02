WATCH: Minibus in Magnitogorsk Bursts into Flames, 3 Killed

A minibus caught fire with three people passing away in the incident, the press service of the Chelyabinsk Region's governor said on Tuesday in a statement.
“It was reported that at the crossing of Karl Marx Street and Pravda Street in Magnitogorsk, a Gazel car with three people (all adults) inside had caught fire. Three people died. There were two gas cylinders in the car, “ the press service wrote on its Telegram channel.
The fire in the car burst out due to the malfunction of the gas equipment, according to the local Interior Ministry.
WATCH: 11-Month-Old Infant Recovered From Collapsed Building in Magnitogorsk
All comments
Show new comments (0)