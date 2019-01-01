7 Dead After Heavy Fire in Residential House in Russia's Orsk - Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Seven people died on Tuesday as a result of a heavy fire in a residential house in the Russian city of Orsk, located in the Orenburg Region, the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

"At 6:13 a.m. the fire was contained. Seven bodies of victims have been found," the statement said. Three of the victims are children aged 4 years, 6 years and 5 months.

Local emergencies services received a call about the fire at 5:57 a.m. Moscow time (02:57 GMT) with the blaze having hit 5 square meters (about 54 square feet).

Governor of the Orenburg Region Yury Berg left Orenburg for Orsk to attend the site of the tragedy. An investigation into the deadly fire has been initiated.