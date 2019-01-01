Rescuers Recover 2 Bodies From Collapsed Building in Magnitogorsk

A natural gas blast hit on Monday one of the blocks of a 10-storey building in Magnitogorsk, Chelyabinsk Region, damaging 48 apartments. The fate of dozens of people remains unknown.
The governor of Chelyabinsk region, Boris Dubrovsky, provided explanations to Putin regarding the building collapse.
The president also instructed to create a government commission for the elimination of the consequences of the gas explosion in the residential building in Magnitogorsk.
READ MORE: WATCH Deadly Blast Allegedly Wipe Out First Floor Office in Magnitogorsk, Russia
All comments
Show new comments (0)