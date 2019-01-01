Rescuers Recover 2 Bodies From Collapsed Building in Magnitogorsk

MAGNITOGORSK (Sputnik) - Another two bodies have been recovered from the debris of a building that collapsed in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk, bringing the total number to seven, the Russian Emergency Ministry told Sputnik Tuesday.

A natural gas blast hit on Monday one of the blocks of a 10-storey building in Magnitogorsk, Chelyabinsk Region, damaging 48 apartments. The fate of dozens of people remains unknown.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived on Monday in Magnitogorsk at the operational headquarters of the Ministry of Emergencies created at the site of the incident and personally inspected the collapsed building.

The governor of Chelyabinsk region, Boris Dubrovsky, provided explanations to Putin regarding the building collapse.

The president also instructed to create a government commission for the elimination of the consequences of the gas explosion in the residential building in Magnitogorsk.

