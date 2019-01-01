Body of Another Victim Recovered From Debris of Collapsed House in Magnitogorsk

MAGNITOGORSK (Sputnik) - Rescuers have recovered the body of the fifth victim found bodies of three more victims of a building collapse in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk of a building collapse in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk, the Russian Emergency Ministry told Sputnik Tuesday.

"As of 04:00 [Moscow time, 01:00 GMT], the fifth body has been found and recovered," the ministry said.

© RIA Novosti . WATCH Deadly Blast Allegedly Wipe Out First Floor Office in Magnitogorsk, Russia

A natural gas blast hit on Monday one of the blocks of a 10-storey building in Magnitogorsk, Chelyabinsk Region, damaging 48 apartments. The fate of dozens of people remains unknown.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended condolences to the families of those killed in a building collapse. The president arrived in Magnitogorsk on Monday and personally inspected the collapsed building.

READ MORE: Nine Floors Collapse in Residential Building in Russia's Izhevsk (PHOTO, VIDEO)