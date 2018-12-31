WATCH Deadly Blast Allegedly Wipe Out First Floor Office in Magnitogorsk, Russia

A suspected gas explosion decimated a section of a 10-storey residential building in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk, killing at least three people and injuring many more. The explosion occurred at around 6:00 am local time (01:00 GMT), destroying 48 apartments.

Magnitogorsk local news website 74.ru has published footage from a CCTV camera allegedly installed in a warehouse's offices, located in the same building where the gas blast occurred early this morning. The video shows how the office, reportedly located on the first floor in the section adjacent to the epicentre of the blast, is literally decimated by the explosion in mere seconds. The footage data shows the exact time of the blast — 6:02 am local time.

At the moment the fate of dozens of residents of the destroyed section remains unknown as emergency services continue rescue operations. Three people have been confirmed dead and many more injured as a result of the blast.