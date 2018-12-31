Russian Patriarch Urges Constantinople to Stop Partaking in Schism in Ukraine

"I spoke with you in private and with few witnesses about the plans of the Church of Constantinople to legalize the schism in Ukraine. Now, when these plans have been substantially implemented, possibly for the last time, I am addressing you in front of the whole Orthodox Church … [Please] step back now from communication with the schismatics and refuse to participate in the political adventure around their legalization", Patriarch Kirill said in a letter, posted on the Russian Orthodox Church's website on Monday.
"If you act in accordance with the intentions set out in your letter, you will forever lose the opportunity to serve to the unity of the Holy Churches of God, and cease to be the first in the Orthodox world, which brings together hundreds of millions of believers, and the suffering inflicted by you on Orthodox Ukrainians will follow you to the Last Judgment … I pray with all my heart that this will not happen. It is not too late to stop", the patriarch added.
The Moscow Patriarchate stated that Kiev's actions will have catastrophic consequences and affect millions of Christians in Ukraine and other countries, and has already broken the Eucharistic communion with the Patriarchate of Constantinople.
