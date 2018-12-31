Russian President Vladimir Putin Addresses People as New Year Arrives (VIDEO)

The New Year address by the Russian president just minutes before the clock strikes midnight is the most watched New Year’s Eve television broadcast in the country.

Russia has never had and will never have assistance, which is why Russians should act as a cohesive, united and strong team to undertake urgent social, economic and scientific issues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday in a New Year's address.

"We have never had and will never have help. That is why it is important to be a cohesive, united and strong team. And let friendship and good hope, which unite us now, be here in the future, help us in work and in achievement of common goals," Putin said.

According to the Russian president, on New Year's Eve, all people make wishes just like children.

"And let [those wishes] be. But we all know for sure that achieving the best for ourselves, for our families, for our home country is only possible through our own efforts and joint coordinated work. We have to perform a number of urgent tasks in economy, science and technology, health care, education and culture and, most importantly, ensure that we increase prosperity and standards of living step by step," Putin stated.

The Russian president added that in 2019 every Russian citizen should see a change for the better.

The address usually begins on December 31 at 11:55 p.m. Moscow time (20:55 GMT). In his speech, the president briefly sums up the results of the outgoing year, sets priorities for the future and wishes citizens a happy New Year.

Immediately afterward, the television broadcasts the Kremlin Clock chiming a final countdown before midnight and then the national anthem is played.

