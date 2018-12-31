At Least 2 Dead, Several Injured After Gas Blast Hits Block of Flats in Russia

Two people died and several were injured after a gas explosion rocked a block of flats in Russian city of Magnitogorsk, emergency services reported.

According to the Russian Emergency Service press service, ten people were rescued from under the rubble and two died after gas exploded in a block of flats in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk in the Ural Mountains.

"Ten people have been pulled from under the rubble, they are alive. Two people have died," a spokesperson for the Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

The explosion occurred at around 1:00 a.m. GMT on Monday. Sixteen people have been evacuated from the building. Health authorities told Sputnik that one person had been hospitalized.

The governor of the Chelyabinsk region, Boris Dubrovsky, is on the way to the scene of the tragedy, his press office said.