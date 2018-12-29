Kremlin REVEALS Putin's Plans for New Year’s Eve

Although most of the time his schedule for 31 December remain roughly the same, interest in the head of the state’s plans for a major holiday persists.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov in an interview with Rossiya-1 TV channel shared Vladimir Putin's plan for the last day of the outgoing year. It turns out that his schedule is tight as usual, with several work meetings planned during the day, including with the Belarusian president. The Russian president also plans to visit several New Year's Eve sporting events.

Peskov noted though that Putin will ring in the New Year with relatives and close friends. Last year the presidential spokesman also said the president would be spending the December 31 surrounded by family and those closest to him. Peskov added that Putin normally spends the holiday this way.