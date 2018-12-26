Kremlin Reveals Whose Wish Putin Will Grant by New Year's Eve

The boy’s request is will be the fifth wish granted by the Russian president. The requests were submitted to Dream With Me, a charity project looking to help fulfil the dreams of severely ill children.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that before the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, Vladimir Putin will fulfil the wish of a ten-year old boy, named Nikolai Kuznetsov, who wants to shake hands with the president.

Earlier in December, Putin paid a visit to a charity project called Dream With Me, which helps fulfil the wishes of severely ill children.

There, the president collected the remaining envelopes containing the wishes of five kids whose requests the project’s volunteers were yet to fulfil; Putin promised to take care of the wishes himself.

Since then, Putin has already fulfilled four of these requests, with Nikolai’s wish being the fifth; and when journalists asked Peskov whether Putin will grant the boy his wish before New Year’s Eve, the spokesman replied in the affirmative.