Google to Pay Over $7,300 Fine Issued by Russian Telecom Watchdog

"We have decided to pay it [the fine]. We will not appeal it," the press service said.
The fine was issued under a law requiring search engines in Russia to connect to a unified register of banned Internet resources and hide the search results from the prohibited websites, which came into force on October 1.
According to Roscomnadzor, Google failed to connect to the register, which is punishable by a fine of 500,000-700,000 rubles ($7,350-$10,300).
