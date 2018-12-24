Google to Pay Over $7,300 Fine Issued by Russian Telecom Watchdog

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Google intends to pay a 500,000 ruble ($7,350) fine issued by Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor for failing to comply with a law that requires search engines to remove links to resources with illegal information from search results, the press service of the company told Sputnik Monday.

"We have decided to pay it [the fine]. We will not appeal it," the press service said.

Roskomnadzor fined Google on Tuesday for failing to adhere to the law. The tech giant was given ten days to appeal the penalty.

The fine was issued under a law requiring search engines in Russia to connect to a unified register of banned Internet resources and hide the search results from the prohibited websites, which came into force on October 1.

According to Roscomnadzor, Google failed to connect to the register, which is punishable by a fine of 500,000-700,000 rubles ($7,350-$10,300).