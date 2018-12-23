Fire in Russia's Solikamsk Mine Completely Extinguished - Emergency Ops Centre

PERM (Russia) (Sputnik) – The fire in a mine in the Russian city of Solikamsk has been completely extinguished, the emergency operations centre told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The fire has been completely extinguished, and all seats of fire have been put out", the centre said in a statement, adding that the bodies of all victims had been recovered from the mine. "The body of the ninth victim was recovered", the centre told Sputnik.

READ MORE: Russian Rescuers Fail in Sixth Attempt to Release Trapped Solikamsk Mine Workers

Uralkali announced that the operation of the Solikamsk-3 mine had been suspended until the rescue operation finished. According to the company, the fire could have been caused by the construction works in the mine, adding that a special commission would establish the causes of the incident.

The fire occurred in a mine belonging to Russia's potash producer Uralkali in Solikamsk on Saturday morning. Eight miners were evacuated, while at least nine others remained blocked in the mine.