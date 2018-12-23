Fire in Russia's Solikamsk Mine Completely Extinguished - Emergency Ops Centre

"The fire has been completely extinguished, and all seats of fire have been put out", the centre said in a statement, adding that the bodies of all victims had been recovered from the mine. "The body of the ninth victim was recovered", the centre told Sputnik.
The fire occurred in a mine belonging to Russia's potash producer Uralkali in Solikamsk on Saturday morning. Eight miners were evacuated, while at least nine others remained blocked in the mine.
