Kremlin Refutes Reports About Russian-US Agreement on US Withdrawal From Syria

"No, that is not true," Peskov told the Vedomosti newspaper, commenting on the reports.
Earlier in the day, media reported that the conditions of US withdrawal from Syria were discussed during the talks between representatives of Russia, the United States, Israel, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.
Trump announced plans this week to pull 2,000 US troops out of northern Syria, where they have been backing Kurdish rebels in the US-allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The president has also ordered the withdrawal of about half of the 14,000 US forces in Afghanistan, according to media reports.
