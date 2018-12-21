Kremlin Refutes Reports About Russian-US Agreement on US Withdrawal From Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted on Friday media reports that the US decision to withdraw troops from Syria was a result of talks between Russia, the United States, Israel and some Arab states.

"No, that is not true," Peskov told the Vedomosti newspaper, commenting on the reports.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the conditions of US withdrawal from Syria were discussed during the talks between representatives of Russia, the United States, Israel, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Russia and the United States reportedly agreed that Moscow would make efforts to restrict Iran in Syria with Israel getting an opportunity to freely strike facilities in Syria.

Trump announced plans this week to pull 2,000 US troops out of northern Syria, where they have been backing Kurdish rebels in the US-allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The president has also ordered the withdrawal of about half of the 14,000 US forces in Afghanistan, according to media reports.