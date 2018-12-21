Russia Bio-Prints First Organs, Human Tissue in Space

"Twelve organs have been successfully printed. The samples are already in the laboratory … They will be studied by histologists. The findings will be made public in early 2019", a spokesperson said, adding that the experiment would help cosmonauts in the future.
The first ever experiment, organized by the company’s 3D Bioprinting Solutions lab, was carried out on December 4. Cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko used the Russia-made Organavt printer to produce six human cartilages and six mouse thyroid glands.
