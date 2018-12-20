Putin Reveals Musical Preferences in Interview to 17-Year-Old Girl

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday spoke about his musical preferences, saying that he was not a fan of metal but enjoyed classical compositions.

The Russian president gave an interview to a 17-year-old girl, thus fulfilling her dream, after giving his annual press conference earlier in the day.

"Heavy metal is too difficult for my perception, rather heavy, although any music is pleasant, if it is skilful, it should always give cause for positive emotions. I like both modern music and so-called popular classical music… because you need to be a well-prepared listener, but mostly I love to listen to traditional classic works of the world's most beloved authors", Putin said.

The president said that the famous composers he appreciated were Tchaikovsky, Schubert, Mozart, Liszt, Chopin, Beethoven, and Brahms.

Earlier in December, Putin visited a volunteer forum in Moscow. The volunteers told the president about the project "Dream with me", which fulfils wishes of seriously ill children.

