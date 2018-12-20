Tsunami Alert Issued After 7.5-Magnitude Quake Hits Russia's Kamchatka Coast

The earthquake in the Russian region was confirmed Thursday by the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.
According to seismologists, the earthquake struck at about 5:01 a.m. local time (17:31 PM GMT).
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) has issued a tsunami alert within a radius of some 186 miles from the epicentre.
Strong 7.4 #Earthquake in Russia / 6.0 mi deep pic.twitter.com/TQcASCPJPg— Carlos Ramirez (@LpdlcRamirez) 20 декабря 2018 г.
At the moment, there is no information about any victims in the incident.
