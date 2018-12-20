Most Eye-Catching Moments From Putin's Big Press Conference

A record 1,700 journalists from across the globe have flooded into Moscow in order to ask their questions to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Some turned to creativity in thinking of what to ask the head of state, while others simply "dressed to impress" Mr President.

Putin on Plans to Tie the Knot

Vladimir Putin is no stranger to questions about his personal life, and one of the journalists present at his 14th annual press conference decided to ask the president how long he is planning to stay Russia's most eligible bachelor.

"Are you married and want me to be the same? Anyway, as a decent man I will have to do that one day", Putin jokingly responded with a counter-question.

READ MORE: From Kerch Strait and Anti-Russian Sanctions to US Withdrawal From Syria and Meeting With Trump: Highlights of Putin's Year-End Presser

Putin Says All His Cooks Are From Military



Asked to comment on claims that Yevgeny Prigozhin, dubbed "Putin's chef" by the Western media, allegedly had links to the private military company Wagner Group, Putin sarcastically said that all his chefs were employees from the Russian Federal Protective Service (FSO) and had military ranks.

"All my cooks are Federal Protective Service employees, they are all servicemen with different military ranks, I have no other chefs. It is necessary to make it clear in order not to reconsider the issue again. If someone wants to label someone, it is their business, and it is not a big deal, it is just a political fuss that is ongoing here. There is even such a concept, food security, we do not entrust it to anyone but FSO personnel", Putin said.

At Putin's annual press conference, he bristles at the question about "Putin's Chef Prigozhin" & Wagner mercenaries: "All of my chefs are members of the Federal Protective Service, military people. I don't have any other chefs… Let's not revisit this."#Russia #PutinPresser2018 pic.twitter.com/1lYNs448KC — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) 20 December 2018

Journos in Desperate Bid to Attract Putin's Attention

A handful of journalists chose the most bizarre costumes to attract the Russian president's attention to ask a question…

READ MORE: Snow Maiden & Yellow Vests: Journos Go Out of Their Way to Win Putin's Attention

TWEET: "It seems that the journalists have confused the press-conference with the Festival of ethnic costumes".

Кажется, журналисты спутали пресс-конференцию с Фестивалем этнического костюма pic.twitter.com/vMDWsVDfKW — Путин говорит (@CzarSays) 20 December 2018

​…others were holding eloquent placards:

TWEET: "A journalist at Putin's annual press conference: "I'm looking for happiness!" I think I have found the strategy for the next press conference".

Eine Journalistin bei der Putins Jahrespressekonferenz: Ich suche das Glück!💋



Ich glaube, die Strategie für die nächste Pressekonferenz gefunden zu haben😉#putin #putinpresser #putinpresser2018 pic.twitter.com/YBuu3fTw89 — Alexandra Konkina (@SashaKonkina_) 20 December 2018

Another poster featured a bottle and the caption "Let's drink!"

Some apparently managed to make their way to the president — and even took a selfie with him:

TWEET: "66 questions in almost four hours and one selfie with Putin".