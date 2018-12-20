Register
19:19 GMT +320 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Annual big press conference of the Russian President V. Putin

    From Kerch Strait to Meeting With Trump: Highlights of Putin's Year-End Presser

    © Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Putin's 2018 Year-End Press Conference (10)
    0 171

    Russian President Vladimir Putin held his 14th annual end-of-the-year press conference on 20 December, having touched upon a wide array of issues, including relations with the US and Ukraine, anti-Russia sanctions, and arms control.

    Arms Control

    During the press conference that lasted almost four hours, President Vladimir Putin answered 66 questions, including on arms control.
    The president pointed to the fact that the arms control regime was falling apart across the world.

    READ MORE: LIVE UPDATES: Putin Holds Annual Year-End Press Conference

    Annual big press conference of the Russian President V. Putin
    © Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
    Putin Holds Large Annual News Conference in Moscow (VIDEO)
    The repercussions of the US decision to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty were unpredictable and could lead to a global catastrophe, the president stressed.

    Putin has elaborated that today there’s a trend of lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons, but Russia knows how to ensure its own security.

    In early December, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that Washington would suspend its obligations under the 1987 INF Treaty within 60 days if Russia didn’t return to full compliance. Moscow, in turn, has repeatedly stated that the accusations of violations of the accord on its part were baseless.

    US Withdrawal From Syria

    Dwelling on President Donald Trump’s earlier announcement that all 2,000 US troops would leave Syria following their victory over Daesh*, Putin said that he was not sure of the terms of the withdrawal, because the US has maintained its presence in Afghanistan for over 17 years, and has consistently said that it was pulling the military out of the country. But they are still present there.

    “We don’t see any indication of the US withdrawing troops as of yet but I accept that it may be happening”.

    Meeting With Trump

    Although their second full-fledged meeting that was expected to be held on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina was called off by Trump, Putin said that he was ready for another rendezvous – if the other side wished to have one.

    READ MORE: Putin REVEALS Whether He Will Ever Tie the Knot Again

    Anti-Russia Sanctions

    According to President Putin the main goal behind the West’s relentless sanctions is to undermine Russia as a competitor and to stop it from developing.

    READ MORE: Putin Says US Has No Reason to Keep Russian National Butina in Custody

    The head of state stressed that there was no logic in imposing sanctions on Russia over the so-called Skripal case, while doing nothing in relation to the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post journalist:

    "[Jamal] Khashoggi was obviously killed – everyone agrees with that – and [Sergei] Skripal is alive, thank God. Nevertheless, sanctions have been piled on Russia, while nothing was done in the former case, total silence. It is a politically-motivated Russophobe approach. It [Skripal case] was only a pretext for another attack on Russia… The goal is to contain Russia as a potential competitor", he said.

    At the same time, the president stated that Russia’s economy had already adapted to these restrictions.

    READ MORE: US Sanctions 2 Alleged Russian Officers Over Skripal Attack — Treasury

    On 4 March, Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious near a shopping centre in Salisbury, UK. The British government said they had been subject to poisoning with a military-grade nerve agent, with London accusing Moscow of attempted murder and later claiming that the perpetrators worked for Russia's intelligence agency GRU. Although Russia strongly denied its involvement, while the UK provided no proof, its Western allies stood in solidarity, having ordered a coordinated expulsion of over 150 Russian diplomats.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during annual news conference in Moscow, Russia December 20, 2018
    © REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov
    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during annual news conference in Moscow, Russia December 20, 2018

    Kerch Strait

    Reflecting on the question about the naval incident in the Kerch Strait when three Ukrainian warships illegally crossed Russia’s maritime border, President Putin dismissed it as a provocation aimed at aggravating the situation.

    The detained Ukrainian ships are delivered to the port of Kerch
    Press service of border management of FSB of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Crimea
    Putin: Kiev's Provocation in Kerch Strait Likely Helped Poroshenko Rise in Polls
    He stated that the provocation ahead of the election in Ukraine had been somewhat successful because Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko’s ratings seemingly increased.

    The Russian president suggested that the Ukrainian government had sent those sailors to the area hoping that they would die.

    On 25 November, two gunboats and a tugboat violated the Russian maritime border, sailing toward the Kerch Strait, the entrance to the Sea of Azov, ignoring the legal demands to stop and leave the area. Russia seized the Ukrainian vessels and detained 24 crew members; the investigation into the case is underway.

    Topic:
    Putin's 2018 Year-End Press Conference (10)
    Tags:
    arms control, INF, press conference, US troops, arms race, sanctions, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Kerch Strait, Afghanistan, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse