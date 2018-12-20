Register
17:37 GMT +320 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo provided by German government U.S. President Donald Trump, center, talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, left, before the first working session of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany.

    Putin Says Ready for Possible Meeting With Trump

    © AP Photo / Steffen Kugler
    Russia
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Putin's 2018 Year-End Press Conference (9)
    202

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he is ready for a possible meeting with US President Donald Trump.

    "I have repeatedly said that we are ready [for bilateral meetings], that there are issues, which must be jointly addressed… we need to discuss the problem of North Korea, the situation in Afghanistan, and many other issues. Finally, we need to discuss our bilateral relations. We are interested in this, as well as our US partners", Putin said at his annual press conference.

    READ MORE: Trump Tower Moscow: A CIA-Backed Provocation Against Putin, Trump — Economist

    Putin expressed hope for an improvement in Russia-US relations in the future.

    "I hope that something will get better, but in the end we will reach the bottom of our relationship, and we will understand that we need to rise, we need to push off from this bottom, rise, take a breath of fresh air and think clearly how to live further", the president stressed.

    Putin noted that he does not know whether Trump will be able to start a direct dialogue with Russia under current conditions.

    July 16, 2018. President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of the US Donald Trump, left, during the joint news conference following their meeting in Helsinki
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneyev
    Trump's 'Cancellation of Meeting With Putin Was Sign of Weakness' - Scholar

    "We see what is happening there. Now the leadership in the Congress will change. We can forecast with nearly 100-percent accuracy that there will be new attacks on the incumbent president. I do not know whether he will be able to start a direct dialogue with Russia in these conditions. You should ask them", Putin said.

    Putin added that the US establishment still refuses to recognise Trump's victory in the 2016 presidential election and called this "disrespect for voters".

    READ MORE: Trump: Kerch Strait Incident ‘Sole Reason' for Cancelling G20 Talks With Putin

    Russia is ready to build relations with the United States when Washington is also ready for this, according to Putin.

    "Whatever happens, we still need to build bilateral relations. We are ready for this — as soon as possible. As soon as the other side is ready, we will do it", the president stressed.

    Putin and Trump were slated to meet during the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires on December 1, however, the US president called off the talks over the incident in the Kerch Strait that had occurred just a week before the summit, when three ships of the Ukrainian Navy had breached the Russian maritime border. All the vessels were later detained by the Russian border guards after failing to respond to a lawful demand to stop.

    According to Moscow, the incident was a provocation, aimed at creating a pretext to introduce martial law in Ukraine, as well as imposing sanctions against Russia.

    Topic:
    Putin's 2018 Year-End Press Conference (9)

    Related:

    Canada’s Trudeau Reveals What He Thinks About Putin and Trump
    CIA Reportedly Dove Into 'Panic Mode' as Trump Chose Putin Over US Intelligence
    Trump Tower Moscow: A CIA-Backed Provocation Against Putin, Trump – Economist
    Trump's Pullout From G20 Talks With Putin Unlikely to Solve Kerch Incident
    Tags:
    meeting, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse