Rossiya Segodnya Opens Submission for Andrei Stenin Photo Contest

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The 2018 Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest established by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency will start accepting applications on Saturday, with February 28, 2019 set as the closing date for receipt of applications.

In 2019, contestants aged between 18 and 33 will compete in five categories, which are "Top News," "Sport," "My Planet," and "Portrait. A Hero of Our Time" as well as the new category "Inspiration." This category will include photographs depicting the cause or expression of inspiration. The contenders can submit one single image and one series entry in every category.

"The Andrei Stenin Contest is expanding its presence on the global stage of photojournalism. Our finalists say that young photographers who want to improve their skills see the contest as a must. There are few countries from which we have not received any interesting entries yet. We invite young photojournalists from around the world to take part in the 2019 contest and wish them all the best," Oksana Oleinik, the curator of the contest and head of the Visual Projects Service of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency's United Photo Information Directorate, said.

The 2019 Grand Prix winner will receive 700,000 rubles (approximately $10,430).

The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest for young photojournalists is named after a photo correspondent of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency who was killed while on assignment in conflict-torn eastern Ukraine in 2014. The contest was established to support young photojournalists as well as to attract public attention to modern photojournalism.

In 2018, the contest jury included representatives from the world’s leading news agencies such AFP (France), Anadolu Ajansi (Turkey), Notimex (Mexico), as well as world-class photographers and editors.

The contest’s general information partners included the news website Vesti.Ru, the Russian state Rossiya-Kultura TV channel, news website ZhurDom and the Russian Photowebsite. The international media partners included Sputnik news agency and Radio, Notimex news agency, RT TV channel and news site, the Royal Photographic Society, Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG), news agency ANA, TeleSUR international informative multiplatform, the China Daily website and others.