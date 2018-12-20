Register
07:21 GMT +320 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin after his inauguration ceremony in the Kremlin

    Putin's Schedule Excludes 'New Year Nirvana' Or Even 1 Day of Rest – Kremlin

    © Sputnik / Mikhael Klimentyev
    Russia
    Get short URL
    250

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Journalists from Asia, Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the United States will participate in the upcoming large news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said.

    The press conference will be held later on Thursday. This year, record 1,700 journalists have been accredited for the event.

    "We do not introduce any restrictions. The president does not differentiate between any countries … The journalists are arriving. There are journalists from Asia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, who have arrived here, as well as a lot of Europeans, Israelis and [reporters from] other countries," Peskov told Russia’s Channel One.

    December 18, 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an expanded meeting of the Defense Ministry Board
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Putin Approves Military Doctrine of Union State - Order
    The spokesman recalled that in France, the reporters of RT and Sputnik had been denied accreditation to the Elysee Palace, adding that such situation was not a case in Russia. Peskov said that foreign journalists who had received accreditation from the Russian Foreign Ministry and had applied for accreditation for Putin’s press conference would be granted access to the event.

    According to Peskov, the Kremlin was working with the Foreign Ministry to facilitate receiving entry visas to Russia for journalists. Peskov also noted that the journalists from Ukraine who had not received accreditation from the Foreign Ministry would not be present at the presidential press conference.

    READ MORE: Like Hot Cakes: Vladimir Putin Calendar Sales Beat A-Listers in Japan

    The spokesman emphasized that in giving accreditation to reporters, the Kremlin was guided by the law on media outlets which granted equal access to every journalist.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin at a business forum. File photo.
    © Sputnik / Алексей Никольский
    French Media Reveals Reason Behind Putin's Success at Int'l Arena
    Peskov subsequently said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster that Putin did not like answering the same question at press conferences, adding that such situations often happened. "I think the president does not really like it. But he patiently answers all the questions," Peskov pointed out.

    The spokesman noted that there were no subjects that he himself did not like or was tired of in his communication with reporters.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin does not use a mobile phone and he receives information from various other sources, including the internet, Peskov stressed.

    "There are various folders with printouts, digests printed on paper and TV digests. There a variety [of sources of information] … The president can surf the internet by himself on a computer … As far as I know, he does not have a telephone," Peskov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, when asked from what sources Putin received information.

    The launch of Russia's Sarmat superheavy thermonuclear armed intercontinental ballistic missile from the Plesetsk launch site in the country's Arkhangelsk Region. File photo
    Russian Defense Ministry
    Moscow Will Take Steps to Boost Security When US Leaves INF Treaty - Putin
    The spokesman said that using a smartphone envisaged full transparency which a president, "especially the president of such country as Russia, and such president as Putin" could not afford. Peskov continued by saying that life had taught him not to trust one source of information or a media outlet, adding that he always sought to check information he received.

    Meanwhile, the New Year holiday schedule of Russian President Vladimir Putin does not include rest in a common sense of this word, like a "nirvana" for several days or even one-day relax, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said.

    READ MORE: Putin Was Not Ready to Be President When Yeltsin Offered to Run for Election

    "The presidential schedule for the holidays is unpredictable because the president often has working plans emerging. Let us put it this way, the president does not get to rest in a common sense of this word. I mean a full relax like several days of rest. I believe the president cannot afford to have a single day of rest … The president cannot, of course, afford to have a New Year nirvana," Peskov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

    The spokesman explained that something happened inside the country and on the international arena all the time so the president had to always work.

    Related:

    Putin Approves Military Doctrine of Union State - Order
    Kremlin Spokesman Reveals What Keeps Putin Awake at Night
    Moscow Will Take Steps to Boost Security When US Leaves INF Treaty - Putin
    Canada’s Trudeau Reveals What He Thinks About Putin and Trump
    Like Hot Cakes: Vladimir Putin Calendar Sales Beat A-Listers in Japan
    Tags:
    communication, media, schedule, News conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse