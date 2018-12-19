Kremlin Spokesman Reveals What Keeps Putin Awake at Night

According to Peskov, Putin needs to take part in various important meetings that need to be held straight away, and to examine vast amounts of information provided by government officials.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin apparently has little time to rest due to preparations for his annual press conference.

As Peskov explained during an interview on Russian TV channel NTV, the president needs to take part in a variety of important meetings which simply cannot be postponed.

"But during breaks and all the way until late at night, the president needs to examine vast amounts of information provided to him by government ministers, department chiefs and by expert groups of the presidential administration," Peskov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to hold his annual press conference on December 20.

Last year, the number of journalists accredited for the event broke 2016's record, with 1,640 journalists expected to attend, including reporters from the US, Germany, Japan, France, China, Poland and other countries.