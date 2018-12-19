FSB Eliminates Daesh Militants Who Plotted Terrorist Act in Russia’s South

Security Forces in Stavropol destroyed a group of militants belonging to the Daesh terrorist group who opened fire on security forces, the FSB reported on Wednesday.

"When trying to arrest the terrorists, they offered armed resistance to the special forces of the FSB. Members of the Daesh* international terrorist organization were neutralized with response fire. There are no casualties among the officers of the FSB of Russia", the statement said.

According to the articles of the criminal code on which a case has been initiated, the killed militants were preparing a terrorist attack.

The investigation is ongoing.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia