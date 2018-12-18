US Confirms Its Commitment to Withdrawing From INF Treaty - Russian FM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has not shown any specific evidence of Russia's violation of provisions of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

"We strongly reject the US accusations of treaty violations by Russia. These accusations continue to remain completely ungrounded. For the five years of discussing this problem, the United States has not presented any concrete evidence of our guilt," Ryabkov said.

Moreover, Washington, through bilateral channels at a high political level, confirmed to Russia that the decision to withdraw from the INF Treaty was final, Sergey Ryabkov said.

"Washington stated publicly in October that it would withdraw from the treaty. Through bilateral channels, we received a confirmation at a high political level that this decision was final and was not an invitation to dialogue," Ryabkov said.

"We are forced to proceed from the fact that regardless of the opinion and actions of Russia, the other participants of the INF Treaty and third countries, the United States will purposefully move towards its denunciation," he said.

He said Russia would respond to US deployment of intermediate- and shorter-range missiles threatening the country in case the United States quit the INF.

Meanwhile, Moscow has not received a response from Washington to the proposal to discuss disagreements on the terms of compliance with the INF Treaty at the level of military, Ryabkov stressed.

