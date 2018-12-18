Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome to Have Only One Space Launch in 2019 - Source

"Most likely, it will be the launch of the Soyuz-2.1b booster… planned for spring or summer 2019," the source said.
Vostochny Space Center is the first Russian civil cosmodrome. Baikonur cosmodrome, which Russia leases from Kazakhstan for about $ 115 million per year, Plesetsk (Arkhangelsk region) and Kapustin Yar (Astrakhan region) were initially built as military missile ranges.
