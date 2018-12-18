Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome to Have Only One Space Launch in 2019 - Source

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There is only one launch planned to be conducted from Russia's Vostochny cosmodrome next year, a source in the space industry told Sputnik Tuesday.

"Most likely, it will be the launch of the Soyuz-2.1b booster… planned for spring or summer 2019," the source said.

© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov Soyuz Carrier Rocket With Meteor-M Satellite Blasts Off From Vostochny Space Center

The first launch from the cosmodrome, on which construction commenced in 2012, was held on April 28, 2016.

Vostochny Space Center is the first Russian civil cosmodrome. Baikonur cosmodrome, which Russia leases from Kazakhstan for about $ 115 million per year, Plesetsk (Arkhangelsk region) and Kapustin Yar (Astrakhan region) were initially built as military missile ranges.