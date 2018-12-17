Moscow to Establish Special Cybersecurity Department in Very Near Future

"The ministry has been actively engaged in this [issue of cybersecurity]. A special department for information security will be established in the ministry in the very near future as an administrative response to the emergence of this issue, which is becoming more and more urgent," Ulyanov said.
According to Ulyanov, the positions of Russia and its Western partners on the issue of cybersecurity are still not aligned due to differing objectives.
The issue of cybersecurity is on top of the defence agenda of numerous countries, including Russia, since cyberattacks can inflict major damage on governments, economies, and individuals.
